Get My Payment

Check on the status of your Economic Impact Payment

This application will give you information about:

Your payment status

Your payment type

Whether we need more information from you, including bank account information

You May Need: Your 2019 return, if filed, and

Your 2018 return

Data is updated once per day overnight, so there's no need to check back more than once per day.

Note: If you are an SSA or RRB Form 1099 recipient or SSI or VA benefit recipient, your information is not yet available in this application.

Didn't File a Return in 2018 or 2019?

If you have a filing requirement and have not filed a tax return for 2018 or 2019, you must file a 2019 tax return to receive the payment.

If you are not required to file a 2018 or 2019 tax return, visit Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here.



Visit our Economic Impact Payments Information Center to answer your questions about eligibility, payment amounts, what to expect, when to expect it and more.

