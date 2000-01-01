Body
Free File is open for business!
April 17 is the deadline for most taxpayers to file an extension and to pay taxes owed to avoid penalty and interest charges. Special rules may apply if you're in the military or live outside the U.S.
Learn more about the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 that affected several IRS forms.
Welcome to Free File, where you can prepare and file your federal individual income tax return for free using tax-preparation-and-filing software.
Let Free File do the hard work for you with brand-name software or Free File Fillable Forms
Income below $66,000: Free File Software
- File your taxes with free, easy to use software
- Free state return options are available
- Use the Free File Software Lookup Tool to find free federal and
free state return options
Income above $66,000: Free File Fillable Forms
- Must know how to do your taxes yourself
- Does math; offers only basic guidance
- You must have your 2016 Tax Return
- State tax prep is not available
- Before starting, please visit our Fillable Forms User's Guide & Help page