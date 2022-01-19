IRS Face-to-Face Saturday Help

The IRS is committed to improving the help we provide taxpayers and expanding our services.

To offer more time for in-person help, the IRS will open many Taxpayer Assistance Centers (TACs) nationwide one Saturday each month in February, March, April and May to offer in-person help without an appointment. Normally, TACs are open weekdays by appointment. Please check frequently for new information as availability may change without notice.

February 24, 2024, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Alabama 417 20th St. North, Room 501, Birmingham, AL 35203 Alaska 949 E. 36th Ave., Anchorage, AK 99508 Arizona 4041 North Central, Phoenix, AZ 85012 California 212 Coffee Road Ste. 200, Bakersfield, CA 93309

93309 9350 East Flair Dr., El Monte, CA 91731

91731 2525 Capitol St., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93721

93721 300 N. Los Angeles St., Los Angeles, CA 90012

90012 1301 Clay St., Oakland, CA 94612

94612 4330 Watt Ave., Sacramento, CA 95821

95821 55 S. Market St., Ste. 100, San Jose, CA 95113 Colorado 1999 Broadway, Denver, CO 80202 Connecticut 135 High St., Hartford, CT 06103 District of Columbia 77 K St. NE, Washington, DC 20002 Florida 400 West Bay St., Jacksonville, FL 32202

32202 51 S.W. First Ave., Miami, FL 33130

33130 1248 N. University Drive, Plantation/Fort Lauderdale, FL 33322

33322 3848 W Columbus Drive, Tampa, FL 33607

33607 625 N Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Georgia 401 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30308 Illinois 230 S. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60604 Maine 440 Western Ave., S. Portland, ME 04106 Massachusetts JFK Federal Building, 15 New Sudbury St., Boston, MA 02203 Michigan 985 Michigan Ave., Detroit, MI 48226 Missouri 30 W. Pershing Road (Union Station), Kansas City, MO 64108

64108 2937 S. Claremont Ave., Building A, Springfield, MO 65804

65804 1222 Spruce St., St. Louis, MO 63103 Nebraska 1616 Capitol Ave., Omaha, NE 68102 Nevada 110 City Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89106 New Jersey 100 Dey Place, Edison, NJ 08817 New York 999 Stewart Ave., Bethpage, NY 11714

11714 57-07 Junction Blvd., Elmhurst, NY 11373

11373 290 Broadway, New York, NY 10007 North Carolina 7751 Brier Creek Parkway, Suite 102, Raleigh, NC 27617 Oklahoma 55 N. Robinson, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Oregon 1220 SW 3rd Ave., Portland, OR 97204 Pennsylvania 600 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

19106 1000 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222 Puerto Rico Los Frailes Industrial Park 475, Calle C, Guaynabo, PR 00968

00968 2050 Ponce Bypass, Suite 312, Ponce, PR 00716 Rhode Island 380 Westminster St., Providence, RI 02903 South Carolina 1835 Assembly St., Columbia, SC 29201

29201 440 Roper Mountain Rd., Greenville, SC 29615

29615 4400 Leeds Ave. Suite 270, N. Charleston, SC 29405 South Dakota 1720 S. Southeastern Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57103 Tennessee 801 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203 Texas 825 E. Rundberg Lane., Austin, TX 78753

78753 1100 Commerce, Room 121, Dallas, TX 75242

75242 700 E. San Antonio, El Paso, TX 79901

79901 819 Taylor St., Room 6A14, Fort Worth, TX 76102

76102 8701 S. Gessner, Houston (SW) (Alliance), TX 77074

77074 8122 Datapoint Dr., Ste. 210, San Antonio, TX 78229 Utah 178 S. Rio Grande St., Salt Lake City, UT 84101 Virginia 210 1st St. SW, Roanoke, VA 24011 Washington 915 Second Ave., Seattle, WA 98174 Wyoming 5353 Yellowstone Road, Cheyenne, WY 82009 March 16, 2024, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Alaska 949 E. 36th Ave., Anchorage, AK 99508 Arizona 4041 North Central, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Arkansas 700 W. Capitol, Room 1412, Little Rock, AR 72201 California 212 Coffee Road Ste. 200, Bakersfield, CA 93309

93309 2525 Capitol St., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93721

93721 300 N. Los Angeles St., Los Angeles, CA 90012

90012 1301 Clay St., Oakland, CA 94612

94612 4330 Watt Ave., Sacramento, CA 95821

95821 880 Front St., Suite 1247, San Diego, CA 92101

92101 450 Golden Gate Ave., San Francisco, CA 94102

94102 55 S. Market St., Ste. 100, San Jose, CA 95113 Colorado 1999 Broadway, Denver, CO 80202 Connecticut 150 Court St., New Haven, CT 06510 District of Columbia 77 K St. NE, Washington, DC 20002 Florida 400 West Bay St., Jacksonville FL 32202

32202 51 S.W. First Ave., Miami, FL 33130

33130 1248 N. University Drive, Plantation/Fort Lauderdale, FL 33322

33322 3848 W Columbus Drive, Tampa, FL 33607

33607 625 N Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Georgia 401 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30308

30308 9 Park of Commerce Blvd., Savannah, GA 31405 Hawaii 300 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu, HI 96850 Illinois 230 S. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60604 Indiana 575 N. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis, IN 46204

46204 100 East Wayne St., South Bend, IN 46601 Iowa 210 Walnut St., Des Moines, IA 50309 Louisiana 1555 Poydras St., New Orleans, LA 70112 Maryland 31 Hopkins Plaza, Baltimore, MD 21201 Massachusetts JFK Federal Building, 15 New Sudbury St., Boston, MA 02203 Michigan 985 Michigan Ave., Detroit, MI 48226

48226 917 N. Saginaw St., Flint, MI 48503 Mississippi 619 Washington Ave., Greenville , MS 38701

38701 100 W. Capital St., Jackson, MS 39269 Missouri 30 W. Pershing Road (Union Station), Kansas City, MO 64108

64108 1222 Spruce St., St. Louis, MO 63103 Nevada 110 City Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89106 New Jersey 51 Haddonfield Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

08002 200 Federal Plaza, Paterson, NJ 07505 New Mexico 6200 Jefferson St. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 New York 1200 Waters Place, Bronx, NY 10461

10461 420 Albee Square West, Brooklyn, NY 11201

11201 130 South Elmwood Ave., Buffalo NY 14202

14202 57-07 Junction Blvd., Elmhurst, NY 11373

11373 1180 Veterans Memorial Highway, Hauppauge, NY 11788

11788 290 Broadway, New York, NY 10007

10007 2116 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd., New York (Harlem), NY 10027 North Carolina 10715 David Taylor Dr., Charlotte, NC 28262

28262 225 Green St., Fayetteville, NC 28301 North Dakota 657 2nd Ave. N, Fargo, ND 58102 Ohio 550 Main St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

45202 1240 E. Ninth St., Cleveland, OH 44199

44199 200 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43215 Oregon 1660 Oak St. SE, Salem, OR 97301 Pennsylvania 600 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19106 Puerto Rico Los Frailes Industrial Park 475, Calle C, Guaynabo, PR 00968

00968 349 Avenida Hostos, Suite A-15, Mayaguez, PR 00680

00680 2050 Ponce Bypass, Suite 312, Ponce, PR 00716 South Dakota 1720 S. Southeastern Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57103 Tennessee 801 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203 Texas 825 E. Rundberg Lane., Austin, TX 78753

78753 1100 Commerce, Room 121, Dallas, TX 75242

75242 700 E. San Antonio, El Paso, TX 79901

79901 4050 Alpha Rd., Farmers Branch, TX 75242

75242 1810 Hale Ave., Harlingen, TX 78550

78550 12941 I-45 N., Houston, TX 77060

77060 1919 Smith St., Houston, TX 77002

77002 8701 S. Gessner, Houston (SW) (Alliance), TX 77074

77074 8122 Datapoint Dr., Ste. 210, San Antonio, TX 78229 Utah 178 S. Rio Grande St., Salt Lake City, UT 84101 Vermont 128 Lakeside Ave., Innovation Center, 2nd Floor, Burlington, VT 05401 Virginia 210 1st St. SW, Roanoke, VA 24011 Washington 2707 Colby Ave., Everett, WA 98201

98201 1301 A St., Room 540A, Tacoma, WA 98402 Wyoming 5353 Yellowstone Road, Cheyenne, WY 82009 April 13, 2024, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Alabama 820 S. University Blvd., Mobile, AL 36609 Alaska 949 E. 36th Ave., Anchorage, AK 99508 Arizona 1818 E. Southern Ave., Mesa, AZ 85204

85204 4041 North Central, Phoenix, AZ 85012 California 212 Coffee Road Ste. 200, Bakersfield, CA 93309

93309 2525 Capitol St., Fresno, CA 93721

93721 501 W. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90802

90802 300 N. Los Angeles St., Los Angeles, CA 90012

90012 1301 Clay St., Oakland, CA 94612

94612 4330 Watt Ave., Sacramento, CA 95821

95821 880 Front St., Suite 1247, San Diego, CA 92101

92101 450 Golden Gate Ave., San Francisco, CA 94102

94102 55 S. Market St., Ste. 100, San Jose, CA 95113 Colorado 1999 Broadway, Denver, CO 80202 Connecticut 135 High St., Hartford, CT 06103

06103 150 Court St., New Haven, CT 06510

06510 193 Grand St., Waterbury, CT 06702 District of Columbia 77 K St. NE, Washington, DC 20002 Florida 400 West Bay St., Jacksonville, FL 32202

32202 51 S.W. First Ave., Miami, FL 33130

33130 1248 N. University Drive, Plantation/Fort Lauderdale, FL 33322

33322 3848 W Columbus Drive, Tampa, FL 33607

33607 625 N Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Georgia 401 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30308 Hawaii 300 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu, HI 96850 Idaho 550 W. Fort St., Suite 100, Boise, ID 83724 Illinois 230 S. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60604 Indiana 201 East Rudisill Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46806 Iowa 201 Walnut St., Des Moines, IA 50309 Louisiana 3007 Knight St., Shreveport, LA 71105 Massachusetts JFK Federal Building, 15 New Sudbury St., Boston, MA 02203 Michigan 985 Michigan Ave., Detroit, MI 48226

48226 3215 North Evergreen Dr., Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Minnesota 30 East Seventh St., St. Paul, MN 55101 Missouri 30 W. Pershing Rd. (Union Station), Kansas City, MO 64108

64108 2937 S. Claremont Ave., Building A, Springfield, MO 65804 Nevada 110 City Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89106 New Hampshire 275 Chestnut St., 4th Floor, Manchester, NH 03101 New Jersey 20 Washington Pl., Newark, NJ 07102 New Mexico 6200 Jefferson St. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 New York 1200 Waters Place, Bronx, NY 10461

10461 420 Albee Square West, Brooklyn, NY 11201

11201 130 S. Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, NY 14202

14202 57-07 Junction Blvd., Elmhurst, NY 11373

11373 290 Broadway, New York, NY 10007

10007 255 East Ave., Rochester, NY 14604 North Carolina 10715 David Taylor Dr., Charlotte, NC 28262 Ohio 550 Main St., Cincinnati, OH 45202 Oregon 1220 SW 3rd Ave., Portland, OR 97204 Pennsylvania 600 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

19106 2670 Industrial Highway, York, PA 17402 Puerto Rico Los Frailes Industrial Park 475, Calle C, Guaynabo, PR 00968

00968 2050 Ponce Bypass, Suite 312, Ponce, PR 00716 South Carolina 4400 Leeds Ave., Suite 270, N. Charleston, SC 29405 South Dakota 1720 S. Southeastern Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57103 Texas 825 E. Rundberg Lane., Austin, TX 78753

78753 1100 Commerce, Room 121, Dallas, TX 75242

75242 700 E. San Antonio, El Paso, TX 79901

79901 8710 S. Gessner, Houston (Alliance), TX 77074

77074 1205 Texas Ave., Room 606, Lubbock, TX 79401

79401 8122 Datapoint Dr., Suite 210, San Antonio, TX 78229 Utah 178 S. Rio Grande St., Salt Lake City, UT 84101 Vermont 128 Lakeside Ave., Innovation Center, 2nd Floor, Burlington, VT 05401 Virginia 903 Enterprise Pkwy., Suite 100, Hampton, VA 23666

23666 400 N Eighth St., Richmond, VA 23219

23219 210 1st St. SW, Roanoke, VA 24011 Washington 915 Second Ave., Seattle, WA 98174 Wyoming 5353 Yellowstone Road, Cheyenne, WY 82009 May 18, 2024, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Alaska 949 E. 36th Ave., Anchorage, AK 99508 Arizona 1818 E. Southern Ave., Mesa, AZ 85204

85204 4041 North Central, Phoenix, AZ 85012 California 212 Coffee Road, Suite 200, Bakersfield, CA 93309

93309 2525 Capitol St., Fresno, CA 93721

93721 300 N. Los Angeles St., Los Angeles CA 90012

90012 1301 Clay St., Oakland, CA 94612

94612 4330 Watt Ave., Sacramento, CA 95821

95821 450 Golden Gate Ave., San Francisco, CA 94102

94102 55 S. Market St., Ste. 100, San Jose, CA 95113

95113 4643 Quail Lakes Dr., Stockton, CA 95207 Colorado 1999 Broadway, Denver, CO 80202 District of Columbia 77 K St. NE, Washington, DC 20002 Florida 400 West Bay St., Jacksonville, FL 32202

32202 51 SW 1st Ave., Miami, FL 33130

33130 1248 N. University Dr., Plantation, FL 33322

33322 3848 W. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL 33607

33607 625 N. Flagler Dr., West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Georgia 401 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30308

30308 9 Park of Commerce Blvd., Savannah, GA 31405 Illinois 230 S. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60604 Iowa 210 Walnut St., Des Moines, IA 50309 Kansas 555 N. Woodlawn Blvd., Building 4, Wichita, KS 67208 Louisiana 2600 Citiplace Centre, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Maryland 6010 Executive Blvd., Rockville, MD 20852

20852 601 East Naylor Mill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804 Michigan 985 Michigan Ave., Detroit, MI 48226 Mississippi 619 Washington Ave., Greenville, MS 38701

38701 100 W. Capital St., Jackson, MS 39269 Missouri 30 W. Pershing Rd. (Union Station), Kansas City, MO 64108 Nevada 110 City Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89106 New Jersey 51 Haddonfield Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

08002 20 Washington Pl., Newark, NJ 07102

07102 1719 C Route 10, Parsippany, NJ 07054 New York 11A Clinton Ave., Albany, NY 05401

05401 57-07 Junction Blvd., Elmhurst, NY 11373

11373 290 Broadway, New York, NY 10007

10007 2116 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd., New York (Harlem), NY 10027 North Carolina 7751 Brier Creek Parkway, Suite 102, Raleigh, NC 27617 Ohio 1240 E. Ninth St., Cleveland, OH 44199

44199 200 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43215 Oregon 1660 Oak St. S. E., Salem, OR 97301 Pennsylvania 600 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19106 Puerto Rico Los Frailes Industrial Park 475, Calle C, Guaynabo, PR 00968

00968 48 Carr 165, Suite 2000, Guaynabo, PR 00968

00968 349 Avenida Hostos, Suite A-15, Mayaguez, PR 00680

00680 2050 Ponce Bypass, Suite 312, Ponce, PR 00716 Rhode Island 380 Westminster St., Providence, RI 02903 South Dakota 1720 S. Southeastern Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57103 Texas 825 E. Rundberg Lane., Austin, TX 78753

78753 1100 Commerce, Room 121, Dallas, TX 75242

75242 700 E. San Antonio, El Paso, TX 79901

79901 8701 S. Gessner, Houston (Alliance), TX 77074

77074 8122 Datapoint Dr., Suite. 210, San Antonio, TX 78229 Utah 178 S. Rio Grande St., Salt Lake City, UT 84101 Virginia 210 1st St. SW, Roanoke, VA 24011 Washington 2707 Colby Ave., Everett, WA 98201

98201 1301 A St., Room 540A, Tacoma, WA 98402 West Virginia 161 Court St., Charleston, WV 25301 Wisconsin 211 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53203 Wyoming 5353 Yellowstone Road, Cheyenne, WY 82009



Visitors can get help with all services routinely offered at TACs, except for making cash payments. These include:

Let Us Help You has information on these topics and many others. Many times, taxpayers can avoid travelling to a TAC by using IRS.gov resources.

Please come prepared, bring documents:

Current government-issued photo identification,

Social Security numbers for themselves and all members of their household, including spouse and dependents (if applicable) and

Any IRS letters or notices received and related documents.

If you plan to request identity verification services, taxpayers must bring two forms of identification. One must be a current government-issued photo identification. Also, bring a copy of the tax return filed for the year in question if one was filed.

During the visit, IRS staff may also request the following information:

A current mailing address, and

Proof of bank account information that you included on your tax return to receive payments or refunds by Direct Deposit.

Professional foreign language interpretation will be available in many languages through an over-the-phone translation service. For deaf or hard of hearing individuals who need sign language interpreter services, IRS staff will schedule appointments for a later date. Alternatively, these individuals can call TTY/TDD 800-829-4059 to make an appointment.

Tax return preparation options

While tax return preparation is not a service offered at IRS TACs, information will be shared about available local free tax preparation options. Help is also available using the following services:

Eligible individuals or families can get free help preparing their tax return at Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) or Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) sites. To find the closest free tax return preparation help, use the VITA Locator Tool or call 800-906-9887.

To find an AARP Tax-Aide site, use the AARP Site Locator Tool or call 1-888-227-7669.

Any individual or family whose income adjusted gross income (AGI) was $79,000 or less in 2023 can use IRS Free File’s Guided Tax Software at no cost. There are products in English and Spanish.

Free File Fillable Forms are electronic federal tax forms, equivalent to a paper 1040 form. You should know how to prepare your own tax return using form instructions and IRS publications, if needed. Anyone, regardless of income, can use the forms. They are a free option for those whose AGI is greater than $79,000.

MilTax, a Department of Defense program, offers free return preparation software and electronic filing for federal tax returns and up to three state income tax returns. It’s available for all military members, and some veterans, with no income limit.

The Direct File pilot gives eligible taxpayers a new choice to file their 2023 federal tax returns online, for free, directly with the IRS. It will be rolled out in phases and is expected to be widely available in mid-March. Find more about Direct File pilot eligibility, scope and the 12 participating states on Direct File.

Many TACs extend office hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays

Another option for people to get face-to-face help outside of a TAC’s normal operating hours is to visit before or after regular operating hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Many TACs around the country have extended their office hours on these days until April 16. To see if a nearby TAC is offering the added hours, view its listing at IRS.gov/taclocator.

Get Faster Services. Visit IRS.gov/help for tools and information on many topics. Here are some of the most asked-about concerns:

Publication 5136, IRS Services GuidePDF, lists many common tax-related circumstances and pairs them with keyword search options, IRS.gov tools and agency resources.

Contact Your Local Office has appointment information to receive services Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Refund information. The “Where’s My Refund?” tool has the most up to date information available about a taxpayer’s refund status. Recent improvements to the “Where’s My Refund?” tool allow taxpayers to see more detailed refund status messages in plain language, reducing the need for taxpayers to contact the IRS. Refund information will generally be available within 24 hours after the IRS acknowledges receipt of an electronically filed return on the Where's My Refund? ‎tool on IRS.gov and theIRS2Go Mobile App.

Tax Relief in Disaster Situations offers information for affected taxpayers.

Residents of Puerto Rico are entitled to receive the 2021 Child Tax Credit as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. To learn more about claiming the credit, visit 2021 Child Tax Credit.