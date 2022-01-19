IRS Face-to-Face Saturday Help

The IRS is committed to improving the help we provide taxpayers and expanding our services.

To offer more time for in-person help, the IRS will open many Taxpayer Assistance Centers (TACs) nationwide one Saturday each month in February, March, April and May to offer in-person help without an appointment. Normally, TACs are open weekdays by appointment. Please check frequently for new information as availability may change without notice.

Alabama

  • 417 20th St. North, Room 501, Birmingham, AL 35203

Alaska

  • 949 E. 36th Ave., Anchorage, AK 99508

Arizona

  • 4041 North Central, Phoenix, AZ 85012

California

  • 212 Coffee Road Ste. 200, Bakersfield, CA 93309
  • 9350 East Flair Dr., El Monte, CA 91731
  • 2525 Capitol St., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93721
  • 300 N. Los Angeles St., Los Angeles, CA 90012
  • 1301 Clay St., Oakland, CA 94612
  • 4330 Watt Ave., Sacramento, CA 95821
  • 55 S. Market St., Ste. 100, San Jose, CA 95113

Colorado

  • 1999 Broadway, Denver, CO 80202

Connecticut

  • 135 High St., Hartford, CT 06103

District of Columbia

  • 77 K St. NE, Washington, DC 20002

Florida

  • 400 West Bay St., Jacksonville, FL 32202
  • 51 S.W. First Ave., Miami, FL 33130
  • 1248 N. University Drive, Plantation/Fort Lauderdale, FL 33322
  • 3848 W Columbus Drive, Tampa, FL 33607
  • 625 N Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Georgia

  • 401 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30308

Illinois

  • 230 S. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60604

Maine

  • 440 Western Ave., S. Portland, ME 04106

Massachusetts

  • JFK Federal Building, 15 New Sudbury St., Boston, MA 02203

Michigan

  • 985 Michigan Ave., Detroit, MI 48226

Missouri

  • 30 W. Pershing Road (Union Station), Kansas City, MO 64108
  • 2937 S. Claremont Ave., Building A, Springfield, MO 65804
  • 1222 Spruce St., St. Louis, MO 63103

Nebraska

  • 1616 Capitol Ave., Omaha, NE 68102

Nevada

  • 110 City Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89106

New Jersey

  • 100 Dey Place, Edison, NJ 08817

New York

  • 999 Stewart Ave., Bethpage, NY 11714
  • 57-07 Junction Blvd., Elmhurst, NY 11373
  • 290 Broadway, New York, NY 10007

North Carolina

  • 7751 Brier Creek Parkway, Suite 102, Raleigh, NC 27617

Oklahoma

  • 55 N. Robinson, Oklahoma City, OK 73102

Oregon

  • 1220 SW 3rd Ave., Portland, OR 97204

Pennsylvania

  • 600 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19106
  • 1000 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Puerto Rico

  • Los Frailes Industrial Park 475, Calle C, Guaynabo, PR 00968
  • 2050 Ponce Bypass, Suite 312, Ponce, PR 00716

Rhode Island

  • 380 Westminster St., Providence, RI 02903

South Carolina

  • 1835 Assembly St., Columbia, SC 29201
  • 440 Roper Mountain Rd., Greenville, SC 29615
  • 4400 Leeds Ave. Suite 270, N. Charleston, SC 29405

South Dakota

  • 1720 S. Southeastern Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57103

Tennessee

  • 801 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203

Texas

  • 825 E. Rundberg Lane., Austin, TX 78753
  • 1100 Commerce, Room 121, Dallas, TX 75242
  • 700 E. San Antonio, El Paso, TX 79901
  • 819 Taylor St., Room 6A14, Fort Worth, TX 76102
  • 8701 S. Gessner, Houston (SW) (Alliance), TX 77074
  • 8122 Datapoint Dr., Ste. 210, San Antonio, TX 78229

Utah

  • 178 S. Rio Grande St., Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Virginia

  • 210 1st St. SW, Roanoke, VA 24011

Washington

  • 915 Second Ave., Seattle, WA 98174

Wyoming

  • 5353 Yellowstone Road, Cheyenne, WY 82009

Alaska

  • 949 E. 36th Ave., Anchorage, AK 99508

Arizona

  • 4041 North Central, Phoenix, AZ 85012

Arkansas

  • 700 W. Capitol, Room 1412, Little Rock, AR 72201

California

  • 212 Coffee Road Ste. 200, Bakersfield, CA 93309
  • 2525 Capitol St., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93721
  • 300 N. Los Angeles St., Los Angeles, CA 90012
  • 1301 Clay St., Oakland, CA 94612
  • 4330 Watt Ave., Sacramento, CA 95821
  • 880 Front St., Suite 1247, San Diego, CA 92101
  • 450 Golden Gate Ave., San Francisco, CA 94102
  • 55 S. Market St., Ste. 100, San Jose, CA 95113

Colorado

  • 1999 Broadway, Denver, CO 80202

Connecticut

  • 150 Court St., New Haven, CT 06510

District of Columbia

  • 77 K St. NE, Washington, DC 20002

Florida

  • 400 West Bay St., Jacksonville FL 32202
  • 51 S.W. First Ave., Miami, FL 33130
  • 1248 N. University Drive, Plantation/Fort Lauderdale, FL 33322
  • 3848 W Columbus Drive, Tampa, FL 33607
  • 625 N Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Georgia

  • 401 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30308
  • 9 Park of Commerce Blvd., Savannah, GA 31405

Hawaii

  • 300 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu, HI 96850

Illinois

  • 230 S. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60604

Indiana

  • 575 N. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis, IN 46204
  • 100 East Wayne St., South Bend, IN 46601

Iowa

  • 210 Walnut St., Des Moines, IA 50309

Louisiana

  • 1555 Poydras St., New Orleans, LA 70112

Maryland

  • 31 Hopkins Plaza, Baltimore, MD 21201

Massachusetts

  • JFK Federal Building, 15 New Sudbury St., Boston, MA 02203

Michigan

  • 985 Michigan Ave., Detroit, MI 48226
  • 917 N. Saginaw St., Flint, MI 48503

Mississippi

  • 619 Washington Ave., Greenville, MS 38701
  • 100 W. Capital St., Jackson, MS 39269

Missouri

  • 30 W. Pershing Road (Union Station), Kansas City, MO 64108
  • 1222 Spruce St., St. Louis, MO 63103

Nevada

  • 110 City Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89106

New Jersey

  • 51 Haddonfield Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
  • 200 Federal Plaza, Paterson, NJ 07505

New Mexico

  • 6200 Jefferson St. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109

New York

  • 1200 Waters Place, Bronx, NY 10461
  • 420 Albee Square West, Brooklyn, NY 11201
  • 130 South Elmwood Ave., Buffalo NY 14202
  • 57-07 Junction Blvd., Elmhurst, NY 11373
  • 1180 Veterans Memorial Highway, Hauppauge, NY 11788
  • 290 Broadway, New York, NY 10007
  • 2116 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd., New York (Harlem), NY 10027

North Carolina

  • 10715 David Taylor Dr., Charlotte, NC 28262
  • 225 Green St., Fayetteville, NC 28301

North Dakota

  • 657 2nd Ave. N, Fargo, ND 58102

Ohio

  • 550 Main St., Cincinnati, OH 45202
  • 1240 E. Ninth St., Cleveland, OH 44199
  • 200 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43215

Oregon

  • 1660 Oak St. SE, Salem, OR 97301

Pennsylvania

  • 600 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Puerto Rico

  • Los Frailes Industrial Park 475, Calle C, Guaynabo, PR 00968
  • 349 Avenida Hostos, Suite A-15, Mayaguez, PR 00680
  • 2050 Ponce Bypass, Suite 312, Ponce, PR 00716

South Dakota

  • 1720 S. Southeastern Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57103

Tennessee

  • 801 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203

Texas

  • 825 E. Rundberg Lane., Austin, TX 78753
  • 1100 Commerce, Room 121, Dallas, TX 75242
  • 700 E. San Antonio, El Paso, TX 79901
  • 4050 Alpha Rd., Farmers Branch, TX 75242
  • 1810 Hale Ave., Harlingen, TX 78550
  • 12941 I-45 N., Houston, TX 77060
  • 1919 Smith St., Houston, TX 77002
  • 8701 S. Gessner, Houston (SW) (Alliance), TX 77074
  • 8122 Datapoint Dr., Ste. 210, San Antonio, TX 78229

Utah

  • 178 S. Rio Grande St., Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Vermont

  • 128 Lakeside Ave., Innovation Center, 2nd Floor, Burlington, VT 05401

Virginia

  • 210 1st St. SW, Roanoke, VA 24011

Washington

  • 2707 Colby Ave., Everett, WA 98201
  • 1301 A St., Room 540A, Tacoma, WA 98402

Wyoming

  • 5353 Yellowstone Road, Cheyenne, WY 82009

Alabama

  • 820 S. University Blvd., Mobile, AL 36609

Alaska

  • 949 E. 36th Ave., Anchorage, AK 99508

Arizona

  • 1818 E. Southern Ave., Mesa, AZ 85204
  • 4041 North Central, Phoenix, AZ 85012

California

  • 212 Coffee Road Ste. 200, Bakersfield, CA 93309
  • 2525 Capitol St., Fresno, CA 93721
  • 501 W. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90802
  • 300 N. Los Angeles St., Los Angeles, CA 90012
  • 1301 Clay St., Oakland, CA 94612
  • 4330 Watt Ave., Sacramento, CA 95821
  • 880 Front St., Suite 1247, San Diego, CA 92101
  • 450 Golden Gate Ave., San Francisco, CA 94102
  • 55 S. Market St., Ste. 100, San Jose, CA 95113

Colorado

  • 1999 Broadway, Denver, CO 80202

Connecticut

  • 135 High St., Hartford, CT 06103
  • 150 Court St., New Haven, CT 06510
  • 193 Grand St., Waterbury, CT 06702

District of Columbia

  • 77 K St. NE, Washington, DC 20002

Florida

  • 400 West Bay St., Jacksonville, FL 32202
  • 51 S.W. First Ave., Miami, FL 33130
  • 1248 N. University Drive, Plantation/Fort Lauderdale, FL 33322
  • 3848 W Columbus Drive, Tampa, FL 33607
  • 625 N Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Georgia

  • 401 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30308

Hawaii

  • 300 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu, HI 96850

Idaho

  • 550 W. Fort St., Suite 100, Boise, ID 83724

Illinois

  • 230 S. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60604

Indiana

  • 201 East Rudisill Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46806

Iowa

  • 201 Walnut St., Des Moines, IA 50309

Louisiana

  • 3007 Knight St., Shreveport, LA 71105

Massachusetts

  • JFK Federal Building, 15 New Sudbury St., Boston, MA 02203

Michigan

  • 985 Michigan Ave., Detroit, MI 48226
  • 3215 North Evergreen Dr., Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Minnesota

  • 30 East Seventh St., St. Paul, MN 55101

Missouri

  • 30 W. Pershing Rd. (Union Station), Kansas City, MO 64108
  • 2937 S. Claremont Ave., Building A, Springfield, MO 65804

Nevada

  • 110 City Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89106

New Hampshire

  • 275 Chestnut St., 4th Floor, Manchester, NH 03101

New Jersey

  • 20 Washington Pl., Newark, NJ 07102

New Mexico

  • 6200 Jefferson St. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109

New York

  • 1200 Waters Place, Bronx, NY 10461
  • 420 Albee Square West, Brooklyn, NY 11201
  • 130 S. Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, NY 14202
  • 57-07 Junction Blvd., Elmhurst, NY 11373
  • 290 Broadway, New York, NY 10007
  • 255 East Ave., Rochester, NY 14604

North Carolina

  • 10715 David Taylor Dr., Charlotte, NC 28262

Ohio

  • 550 Main St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Oregon

  • 1220 SW 3rd Ave., Portland, OR 97204

Pennsylvania

  • 600 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19106
  • 2670 Industrial Highway, York, PA 17402

Puerto Rico

  • Los Frailes Industrial Park 475, Calle C, Guaynabo, PR 00968
  • 2050 Ponce Bypass, Suite 312, Ponce, PR 00716

South Carolina

  • 4400 Leeds Ave., Suite 270, N. Charleston, SC 29405

South Dakota

  • 1720 S. Southeastern Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57103

Texas

  • 825 E. Rundberg Lane., Austin, TX 78753
  • 1100 Commerce, Room 121, Dallas, TX 75242
  • 700 E. San Antonio, El Paso, TX 79901
  • 8710 S. Gessner, Houston (Alliance), TX 77074
  • 1205 Texas Ave., Room 606, Lubbock, TX 79401
  • 8122 Datapoint Dr., Suite 210, San Antonio, TX 78229

Utah

  • 178 S. Rio Grande St., Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Vermont

  • 128 Lakeside Ave., Innovation Center, 2nd Floor, Burlington, VT 05401

Virginia

  • 903 Enterprise Pkwy., Suite 100, Hampton, VA 23666
  • 400 N Eighth St., Richmond, VA 23219
  • 210 1st St. SW, Roanoke, VA 24011

Washington

  • 915 Second Ave., Seattle, WA 98174

Wyoming

  • 5353 Yellowstone Road, Cheyenne, WY 82009

Alaska

  • 949 E. 36th Ave., Anchorage, AK 99508

Arizona

  • 1818 E. Southern Ave., Mesa, AZ 85204
  • 4041 North Central, Phoenix, AZ 85012

California

  • 212 Coffee Road, Suite 200, Bakersfield, CA 93309
  • 2525 Capitol St., Fresno, CA 93721
  • 300 N. Los Angeles St., Los Angeles CA 90012
  • 1301 Clay St., Oakland, CA 94612
  • 4330 Watt Ave., Sacramento, CA 95821
  • 450 Golden Gate Ave., San Francisco, CA 94102
  • 55 S. Market St., Ste. 100, San Jose, CA 95113
  • 4643 Quail Lakes Dr., Stockton, CA 95207

Colorado

  • 1999 Broadway, Denver, CO 80202

District of Columbia

  • 77 K St. NE, Washington, DC 20002

Florida

  • 400 West Bay St., Jacksonville, FL 32202
  • 51 SW 1st Ave., Miami, FL 33130
  • 1248 N. University Dr., Plantation, FL 33322
  • 3848 W. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL 33607
  • 625 N. Flagler Dr., West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Georgia

  • 401 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30308
  • 9 Park of Commerce Blvd., Savannah, GA 31405

Illinois

  • 230 S. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60604

Iowa

  • 210 Walnut St., Des Moines, IA 50309

Kansas

  • 555 N. Woodlawn Blvd., Building 4, Wichita, KS 67208

Louisiana

  • 2600 Citiplace Centre, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Maryland

  • 6010 Executive Blvd., Rockville, MD 20852
  • 601 East Naylor Mill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804

Michigan

  • 985 Michigan Ave., Detroit, MI 48226

Mississippi

  • 619 Washington Ave., Greenville, MS 38701
  • 100 W. Capital St., Jackson, MS 39269

Missouri

  • 30 W. Pershing Rd. (Union Station), Kansas City, MO 64108

Nevada

  • 110 City Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89106

New Jersey

  • 51 Haddonfield Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
  • 20 Washington Pl., Newark, NJ 07102
  • 1719 C Route 10, Parsippany, NJ 07054

New York

  • 11A Clinton Ave., Albany, NY 05401
  • 57-07 Junction Blvd., Elmhurst, NY 11373
  • 290 Broadway, New York, NY 10007
  • 2116 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd., New York (Harlem), NY 10027

North Carolina

  • 7751 Brier Creek Parkway, Suite 102, Raleigh, NC 27617

Ohio

  • 1240 E. Ninth St., Cleveland, OH 44199
  • 200 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43215

Oregon

  • 1660 Oak St. S. E., Salem, OR 97301

Pennsylvania

  • 600 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Puerto Rico

  • Los Frailes Industrial Park 475, Calle C, Guaynabo, PR 00968
  • 48 Carr 165, Suite 2000, Guaynabo, PR 00968
  • 349 Avenida Hostos, Suite A-15, Mayaguez, PR 00680
  • 2050 Ponce Bypass, Suite 312, Ponce, PR 00716

Rhode Island

  • 380 Westminster St., Providence, RI 02903

South Dakota

  • 1720 S. Southeastern Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57103

Texas

  • 825 E. Rundberg Lane., Austin, TX 78753
  • 1100 Commerce, Room 121, Dallas, TX 75242
  • 700 E. San Antonio, El Paso, TX 79901
  • 8701 S. Gessner, Houston (Alliance), TX 77074
  • 8122 Datapoint Dr., Suite. 210, San Antonio, TX 78229

Utah

  • 178 S. Rio Grande St., Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Virginia

  • 210 1st St. SW, Roanoke, VA 24011

Washington

  • 2707 Colby Ave., Everett, WA 98201
  • 1301 A St., Room 540A, Tacoma, WA 98402

West Virginia

  • 161 Court St., Charleston, WV 25301

Wisconsin

  • 211 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53203

Wyoming

  • 5353 Yellowstone Road, Cheyenne, WY 82009


Visitors can get help with all services routinely offered at TACs, except for making cash payments. These include:

Let Us Help You has information on these topics and many others. Many times, taxpayers can avoid travelling to a TAC by using IRS.gov resources.

Please come prepared, bring documents:

  • Current government-issued photo identification,
  • Social Security numbers for themselves and all members of their household, including spouse and dependents (if applicable) and
  • Any IRS letters or notices received and related documents.
  • If you plan to request identity verification services, taxpayers must bring two forms of identification. One must be a current government-issued photo identification. Also, bring a copy of the tax return filed for the year in question if one was filed.

During the visit, IRS staff may also request the following information:

  • A current mailing address, and
  • Proof of bank account information that you included on your tax return to receive payments or refunds by Direct Deposit.

Professional foreign language interpretation will be available in many languages through an over-the-phone translation service. For deaf or hard of hearing individuals who need sign language interpreter services, IRS staff will schedule appointments for a later date. Alternatively, these individuals can call TTY/TDD 800-829-4059 to make an appointment.

Tax return preparation options

While tax return preparation is not a service offered at IRS TACs, information will be shared about available local free tax preparation options. Help is also available using the following services:

  • Eligible individuals or families can get free help preparing their tax return at Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) or Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) sites. To find the closest free tax return preparation help, use the VITA Locator Tool or call 800-906-9887.
  • To find an AARP Tax-Aide site, use the AARP Site Locator Tool or call 1-888-227-7669.
  • Any individual or family whose income adjusted gross income (AGI) was $79,000 or less in 2023 can use IRS Free File’s Guided Tax Software at no cost. There are products in English and Spanish.
  • Free File Fillable Forms are electronic federal tax forms, equivalent to a paper 1040 form. You should know how to prepare your own tax return using form instructions and IRS publications, if needed. Anyone, regardless of income, can use the forms. They are a free option for those whose AGI is greater than $79,000.
  • MilTax, a Department of Defense program, offers free return preparation software and electronic filing for federal tax returns and up to three state income tax returns. It’s available for all military members, and some veterans, with no income limit.
  • The Direct File pilot gives eligible taxpayers a new choice to file their 2023 federal tax returns online, for free, directly with the IRS. It will be rolled out in phases and is expected to be widely available in mid-March. Find more about Direct File pilot eligibility, scope and the 12 participating states on Direct File.

Many TACs extend office hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays

Another option for people to get face-to-face help outside of a TAC’s normal operating hours is to visit before or after regular operating hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Many TACs around the country have extended their office hours on these days until April 16. To see if a nearby TAC is offering the added hours, view its listing at IRS.gov/taclocator.

Get Faster Services. Visit IRS.gov/help for tools and information on many topics. Here are some of the most asked-about concerns:

Publication 5136, IRS Services GuidePDF, lists many common tax-related circumstances and pairs them with keyword search options, IRS.gov tools and agency resources.

Contact Your Local Office has appointment information to receive services Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Refund information. The “Where’s My Refund?” tool has the most up to date information available about a taxpayer’s refund status. Recent improvements to the “Where’s My Refund?” tool allow taxpayers to see more detailed refund status messages in plain language, reducing the need for taxpayers to contact the IRS. Refund information will generally be available within 24 hours after the IRS acknowledges receipt of an electronically filed return on the Where's My Refund? ‎tool on IRS.gov and theIRS2Go Mobile App.

Tax Relief in Disaster Situations offers information for affected taxpayers.

Residents of Puerto Rico are entitled to receive the 2021 Child Tax Credit as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. To learn more about claiming the credit, visit 2021 Child Tax Credit.

Page Last Reviewed or Updated: 15-Feb-2024