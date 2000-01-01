Information For...

Dirty Dozen

The Dirty Dozen represents the worst of the worst tax scams.

Compiled annually, the “Dirty Dozen” lists a variety of common scams that taxpayers may encounter anytime but many of these schemes peak during filing season as people prepare their returns or hire someone to help with their taxes. Don’t fall prey.

For a detailed description of each scam, please refer to the list below:

  • IRS: Choose tax preparers carefully; Tax return preparer fraud makes IRS’ 2019 "Dirty Dozen" list of tax scams – See IR-2019-32
  • Identity theft remains on IRS’ "Dirty Dozen" list despite progress – See IR-2019-30
  • IRS: Be vigilant against phone scams; Annual "Dirty Dozen" list continues –  See IR-2019-28
  • IRS kicks off annual list of most prevalent tax scams: Agency warns taxpayers of  pervasive phishing schemes in its "Dirty Dozen" campaign –  See IR-2019-26

Prior year information on the IRS Dirty Dozen:

2018 –  IRS Wraps up Dirty Dozen list of Tax Scams for 2018; Encourages taxpayers to remain vigilant

2017 – IRS Summarizes "Dirty Dozen" List of Tax Scams for 2017

2016 – IRS Wraps Up the "Dirty Dozen" List of Tax Scams for 2016

2015 – IRS Completes the "Dirty Dozen" Tax Scams for 2015

2014 – IRS Releases the "Dirty Dozen" Tax Scams for 2014

Page Last Reviewed or Updated: 07-Mar-2019