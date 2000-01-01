Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info Here

If you don’t file taxes, use the "Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info Here" application to provide simple information so you can get your payment.

You should use this application if:

You did not file a 2018 or 2019 federal income tax return because your gross income was under $12,200 ($24,400 for married couples). This includes people who had no income. Or

If you receive these benefits, we already have your information and you will receive $1,200. Do not use this application if you receive:

Social Security retirement, disability (SSDI), or survivor benefits

Railroad Retirement and Survivor Benefits

Special note: People in these groups who have qualifying children under age 17 can use this application to claim the $500 payment per child.

