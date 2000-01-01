The IRS is committed to helping you get your Economic Impact Payment as soon as possible. The payments, also referred to by some as stimulus payments, are automatic for most taxpayers. No further action is needed by taxpayers who filed tax returns in 2018 and 2019 and most seniors and retirees.
See if you are eligible for an Economic Impact Payment.
Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info Here
If you don’t file taxes, use the "Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info Here" application to provide simple information so you can get your payment.
You should use this application if:
- You did not file a 2018 or 2019 federal income tax return because your gross income was under $12,200 ($24,400 for married couples). This includes people who had no income. Or
- You weren’t required to file a 2018 or 2019 federal income tax return for other reasons
If you receive these benefits, we already have your information and you will receive $1,200. Do not use this application if you receive:
- Social Security retirement, disability (SSDI), or survivor benefits
- Railroad Retirement and Survivor Benefits
Special note: People in these groups who have qualifying children under age 17 can use this application to claim the $500 payment per child.
Filers: Get Your Payment
Use the "Get My Payment" application (coming mid-April) to:
- Check your payment status
- Confirm your payment type: direct deposit or check
- Enter your bank account information for direct deposit if we don't have your direct deposit information and we haven't sent your payment yet
Update your information
Direct deposit: Use the Get My Payment application (coming mid-April) to let us know your bank account information if we don't have your direct deposit information and we haven't sent your payment.
Check payment: If you moved since you last filed, let us know your new mailing address.
Get more information about Economic Impact Payments
Visit our Economic Impact Payments Information Center to answer your questions about eligibility, payment amounts, what to expect, when to expect it and more.